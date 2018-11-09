Sabres' Jack Eichel: Continues piling up assists
Eichel recorded a pair of assists versus Montreal in a 6-5 overtime win on Thursday.
Eichel now has 15 assists through 16 games which has more than made up for a lack of goals and helped the 22-year-old retain his fantasy value. With only four goals on the season, you'd expect Eichel to find his scoring mitts soon but he continues rewarding fantasy owners regardless.
