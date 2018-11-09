Eichel recorded a pair of assists versus Montreal in a 6-5 overtime win on Thursday.

Eichel now has 15 assists through 16 games which has more than made up for a lack of goals and helped the 22-year-old retain his fantasy value. With only four goals on the season, you'd expect Eichel to find his scoring mitts soon but he continues rewarding fantasy owners regardless.

More News
Our Latest Stories