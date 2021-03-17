General manager Kevyn Adams is hopeful Eichel (neck) will be able to return this season, NHL.com's Nick Cotsonika reports.

Barring a historic turnaround, the Sabres aren't going to be competing for a playoff spot this season, so they certainly won't risk Eichel's long-term health by rushing him back before he's fully recovered from his neck injury. There's still a chance Eichel will be able to return at some point this season, but at this point fantasy managers should probably prepare to be without the 24-year-old pivot for the remainder of the campaign.