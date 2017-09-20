Sabres' Jack Eichel: Dazzles in preseason
Eichel scored the game-winner Tuesday against Pittsburgh in overtime, and also assisted on both of Jason Pominville's goals.
It's only a preseason game, but Eichel's spectacular effort may force general manager Jason Botterill to give in to his contract demands as negotiations on an extension continue. It looks like head coach Phil Housley has already found a scoring line he can lean on with Evander Kane on the left and Pominville on the right, and all three players are poised to have big seasons after disappointing campaigns last year. Eichel is an elite fantasy performer and worth drafting in the first few rounds in all formats.
