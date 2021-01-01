Eichel will miss Friday's training camp session due to an upper-body issue.
According to the team's release, Eichel is considered day-to-day so it's unlikely that this injury will affect his availability for Opening Night against Washington on Jan. 14. Still, the elite center will need time to get acclimated to playing alongside offseason addition Taylor Hall. Despite the shortened campaign, Eichel could still push for the 20-goal mark this year, which would extend his streak to six straight seasons.
