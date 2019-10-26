Eichel recorded two assists (one on the power play) in Friday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

The star center had a hand in both goals in the contest, using his slick hands to provide secondary helpers for Jake McCabe and Sam Reinhart. Eichel is up to 16 points (six tallies, 10 assists) in 12 games this year, while firing 41 shots on goal. He has produced eight power-play points.