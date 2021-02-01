Eichel picked up two power-play assists while adding seven shots and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The 24-year-old superstar had been in a bit of a slump, managing only two goals and three points over his prior six games, but Eichel looked good albeit in a losing effort. With 11 points (two goals, nine helpers) through 10 games overall, he's headed for a third straight season with better than a point-a-game pace.