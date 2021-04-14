Eichel will miss the remainder of the campaign due to a herniated disc in his neck. He is expected to be healthy and ready to play at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

This is a lost season for the Sabres, so Eichel is expected to undergo surgery soon instead of trying to return in 2020-21 so he can begin training in preparation for the 2021-22 campaign. Eichel was limited to just 21 games this year due to injuries, but he was still productive when healthy, racking up 18 points over that span. He'll remain a highly desirable fantasy asset heading into next season.