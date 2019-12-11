Eichel scored twice in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Eichel's 19th of the year made it 3-2 for the hosts and wound up as the game-winner. His second of the night, 20th of the season, was scored on an empty-net at 19:58 of the third period. Through 32 games, the Sabres' captain has 44 points and appears destined for his first 100-plus point campaign.