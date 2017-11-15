Eichel posted a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

After assisting on an Evander Kane goal in the first period, Eichel potted an unassisted tally just 16 seconds into the second to end an eight-game goal drought. Both of Eichel's points in this one came at even strength, as the highly-skilled 21-year-old is still sitting on just one power-play point after topping 20 in each of his first two seasons. If Eichel can solve his woes with the extra man, it won't be long until he's in the conversation with the game's elites.