Eichel scored a power-play goal on four shots and went 12-for-22 (54.5 percent) on faceoffs in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Washington.

Eichel got all of a one-timer from the left faceoff circle to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead less than a minute into the second period. It was his 36th goal of the season, extending his career high, but his first point in the last seven games. Despite the brief scoring slump, Eichel's 78 points in 68 games have him on track to surpass the 82 he racked up a year ago.