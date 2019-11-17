Eichel fired five shots on goal Saturday night, finishing with four goals in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.

The Sabres' captain was unstoppable in this one, with Eichel scoring all four goals in Buffalo's 10th win of the 2019-20 campaign. With five goals and six points in his last three contests, it's safe to say he's no longer cold; previously, Eichel had gone three games without a single point, his longest drought of the season.