Sabres' Jack Eichel: Erupts for four goals in win
Eichel fired five shots on goal Saturday night, finishing with four goals in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.
The Sabres' captain was unstoppable in this one, with Eichel scoring all four goals in Buffalo's 10th win of the 2019-20 campaign. With five goals and six points in his last three contests, it's safe to say he's no longer cold; previously, Eichel had gone three games without a single point, his longest drought of the season.
