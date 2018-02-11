Eichel (ankle) is likely to be sidelined for at least a month, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ankle sprains can certainly be finicky, which is why coach Phil Housley said he could return earlier than expected. Given Eichel's history with ankle ailments, it would make sense that Buffalo eases him back in. With 22 goals and 53 points on the year, this is a brutal loss for one of the league's worst teams, and an equally big blow for fantasy owners.