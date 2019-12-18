Eichel posted a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old scored four goals on Nov. 16, and since then, he hasn't gone a game without scoring a point. He's on a 17-game point streak, and during that stretch, he has 16 goals, 31 points and a plus-17 rating. Behind this incredible last month, Eichel has 24 goals and 50 points in 35 games this season. He's on pace for his first season with a positive rating and career-best numbers in the scoring categories.