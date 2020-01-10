Sabres' Jack Eichel: Extends point streak to five
Eichel scored his 27th goal of the season and had three shots in a 5-1 loss to the Blues on Thursday.
Eichel provided Buffalo's only offense of the night when he found the net 4:22 into the second period. The goal extended his point streak to five games (three goals, two assists) and brought him to within a goal of matching the career-high 28 he scored in 2018-19. He also upped his team-leading point total to 56. The 23-year-old has clearly taken his game to new heights this season, and that career-high shooting percentage (17.7) certainly hasn't hurt.
