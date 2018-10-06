Sabres' Jack Eichel: Facing former coach
Eichel will be playing against his former coach in Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Eichel played under Rangers coach David Quinn for one year at Boston University. Eichel considers Quinn a friend and mentor, but he will be looking to prevent Quinn from getting his first career NHL win. This might provide a spark in Eichel, who needs one after Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.
