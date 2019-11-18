Eichel scored a goal on six shots and dished out five hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Chicago.

Eichel followed up Saturday's 4-goal performance by spoiling Corey Crawford's shutout midway midway through the third period Sunday. The 23-year-old has never scored more than 28 goals in a season, but already has 13 in 20 games this season, putting him on pace for 50-plus thanks in large part to a career-best shooting percentage (18.2).