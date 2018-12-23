Eichel put two assists on the board Saturday in a 3-0 win over Anaheim.

He had been held off the board last game, but he came back with a bang. Eichel has 16 points, including nine goals, in his last nine games and 48 in 37 on the season. The game will tighten up over the second half for the Sabres, including Eichel, so it will be hard for him to maintain this 100-plus point pace. But his talent is undeniable and we sure won't bet against him.