Sabres' Jack Eichel: Flaming hot in city of fires
Eichel put two assists on the board Saturday in a 3-0 win over Anaheim.
He had been held off the board last game, but he came back with a bang. Eichel has 16 points, including nine goals, in his last nine games and 48 in 37 on the season. The game will tighten up over the second half for the Sabres, including Eichel, so it will be hard for him to maintain this 100-plus point pace. But his talent is undeniable and we sure won't bet against him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...