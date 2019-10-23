Sabres' Jack Eichel: Four points in comeback win
Eichel scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
His first goal got the Sabres on the board in the second period on the power play, and he helped set up Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner in between his own tallies. Eichel has been running hot or cold to begin the season with five scoreless efforts and four multi-point performances through 10 games, but his five goals and 12 points in total have kept fantasy GMs with season-long shares in the 22-year-old very happy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.