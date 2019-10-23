Eichel scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

His first goal got the Sabres on the board in the second period on the power play, and he helped set up Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner in between his own tallies. Eichel has been running hot or cold to begin the season with five scoreless efforts and four multi-point performances through 10 games, but his five goals and 12 points in total have kept fantasy GMs with season-long shares in the 22-year-old very happy.