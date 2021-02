Eichel (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Eichel has missed the last two games, including Saturday's loss to the Flyers, but head coach Ralph Krueger is leaving open the possibility that the superstar will return Sunday. The 24-year-old produced 14 points over the first 16 games prior to this injury. The final verdict on Eichel's status will be made after warmups.