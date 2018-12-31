Sabres' Jack Eichel: Game-time decision
Eichel (undisclosed) is a game-time call versus the Islanders on Monday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Eichel missed practice Sunday due to his undisclosed issue, but was able to skate Monday, per Joe Yerdon of The Athletic. With 15 points in the past 10 games, the Sabres won't be able to replace Eichel, though Casey Mittelstadt figures to move up to the top line if he is unable to give it a go.
