Eichel fashioned an assist and five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eichel picked up where he left off ahead of the All-Star break, extending his point streak to three games with a goal and three helpers over that span. Best of all, he doesn't seem to be in any way limited by the upper-body injury that kept him from competing in three games earlier this month.

