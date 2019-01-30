Sabres' Jack Eichel: Garners helper in narrow win
Eichel fashioned an assist and five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
Eichel picked up where he left off ahead of the All-Star break, extending his point streak to three games with a goal and three helpers over that span. Best of all, he doesn't seem to be in any way limited by the upper-body injury that kept him from competing in three games earlier this month.
