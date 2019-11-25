Sabres' Jack Eichel: Gets best of Panthers
Eichel scored a goal and also tallied a pair of assists against Florida in a 5-2 win Sunday.
Make it five straight games with at least one point for Buffalo's captain, as the three points gives Eichel 29 in 23 games this season. As good a day as Eichel had at the office, it could've been better had he made better use of his time on the power play (3:04). The Sabres now head to Tampa Bay to face the Lightning on Monday.
