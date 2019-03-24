Eichel scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canadiens.

It was his first goal against Montreal. Eichel had scored against every other team in the NHL, but not Montreal. He had eight assists in his previous 15 games against them. Eichel continues to build the resume of a future star and now has 75 points in 69 games. And his fourth-straight season with at least 24 goals (he has 26 this year).