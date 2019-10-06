Eichel scored a power-play goal and collected an assist on Victor Olofsson's power-play marker in a 7-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

After being held off the scoresheet in the Sabres' season opener, it was nice to see Eichel make an impact Saturday against New Jersey. The fact that both his points came on Buffalo power plays will give fantasy owners an extra reason to smile. Eichel also contributed two blocked shots and a takeaway in the win.