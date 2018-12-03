Sabres' Jack Eichel: Goal scoring down
Eichel has just five goals through 27 games this season.
Eichel is posting a 4.6 shooting percentage, well below his career average of 9.3 percent. This could make him a good buy low option, seeing that he's bound to score more and get closer to his career shooting average. Despite that, he has an impressive 27 assists, 20 of which are even-strength helpers. It took him 67 games to reach 20 even-strength assist last season.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Wraps up stellar November•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Riding rocket to greatness•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Pots game-winner in OT against Pens•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Two helpers in win over Wild•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Injured, returns•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Continues piling up assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...