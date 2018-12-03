Eichel has just five goals through 27 games this season.

Eichel is posting a 4.6 shooting percentage, well below his career average of 9.3 percent. This could make him a good buy low option, seeing that he's bound to score more and get closer to his career shooting average. Despite that, he has an impressive 27 assists, 20 of which are even-strength helpers. It took him 67 games to reach 20 even-strength assist last season.