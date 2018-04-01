Eichel fashioned five assists (four on the power play) in Saturday's 7-4 road win over the Predators.

What an incredible display from Buffalo's elite third-year center. Eichel has now established a career high in points with 25 goals and 37 assists through 63 games, though he does need four more man-advantage points to match last year's total of 24.

