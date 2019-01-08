Eichel (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Eichel's placement on injured reserve could be an indication that Zemgus Girgensons (upper body) is ready to play against the Devils on Tuesday. For Eichel, the designation should have no impact on his timeline, as he can still be activated prior to Friday's clash with Carolina, assuming the Sabres utilized retroactive injured reserve, probably a safe bet.