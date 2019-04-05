Eichel's third-period goal helped finish off Ottawa and served as his 80th point of the year as his team claimed a 5-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Eichel's two-game suspension in March made this tighter than it should have been, but it's a nice feather in his cap to reach the 80-point mark for the first time. He's right on track in his progression and has proven to be every bit the star the Sabres thought they were getting during his first four years in the league.