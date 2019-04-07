Eichel picked up two assists Saturday in a 7-1 win over Detroit.

Eichel's final line on the season? He scored 28 goals, added 54 assists, delivered 82 points and finished minus-11, all in 77 games. That's a 28 percent increase in production from last season. Eichel also improved his game in the faceoff circle. He wants to be among the league's elite. Another couple seasons and he could be.