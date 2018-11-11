Eichel missed parts of the first and second periods during Saturday's shootout win over the Canucks, but ended up playing the entire third period and the overtime, Lance Lysowski if The Buffalo News reports.

Even though the star forward returned, coach Phil Housley wasn't willing to write off the injury just yet, telling reporters after the game, "Just a lower body bang, bump and bruise. We'll have to evaluate that." The Sabres don't play again until Tuesday, so Eichel will have time to rest up his minor issue. As for Saturday's contest, he ended up skating 15:47 with no points and five shots, though he did have a key shootout goal.