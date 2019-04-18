Eichel is among 17 players announced Thursday as part of Team USA's roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Eichel is a highly competitive sort, so this isn't a surprise since the Sabres have yet to make the playoffs in his young career, as he's probably pining for glory after such a disappointing season for his own team, one that saw coach Phil Housley get fired. Eichel, coming off an 82-point season, instantly becomes one of the top forwards for Team Red, White and Blue.