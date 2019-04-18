Sabres' Jack Eichel: Joining Team USA
Eichel is among 17 players announced Thursday as part of Team USA's roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Eichel is a highly competitive sort, so this isn't a surprise since the Sabres have yet to make the playoffs in his young career, as he's probably pining for glory after such a disappointing season for his own team, one that saw coach Phil Housley get fired. Eichel, coming off an 82-point season, instantly becomes one of the top forwards for Team Red, White and Blue.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...