Eichel scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

With a pair of second-period tallies, Eichel leapfrogged Alex Ovechkin for second in the league with 22 goals, four short of David Pastrnak's league-leading total. Eichel has now amassed a 14-game point streak, lighting the lamp 12 times in that stretch to go with 13 helpers.