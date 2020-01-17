Eichel recorded an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Eichel had the secondary helper on Jimmy Vesey's opening tally in the first period. With the assist, the superstar center has a nine-game point streak -- he's racked up four goals and seven helpers in that span. The 23-year-old has 62 points (28 tallies, 34 assists), 160 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating in 47 contests this season. He'll try to stretch the streak into double-digits Saturday in Nashville.