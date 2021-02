Eichel (lower body) won't suit up in Thursday's game against the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Eichel was able to skate in warmups ahead of the contest, but the lower-body issue will force him to miss his first game of the season. The 24-year-old will be a huge loss for the Buffalo offense, as he's racked up two goals and 14 points across 16 games. With Eichel sitting out Thursday, he will be replaced in the lineup by Tage Thompson.