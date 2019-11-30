Sabres' Jack Eichel: Leads comeback against Leafs
Eichel scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
After the Sabres fell behind 2-0 early in the second period, Eichel got to work, blasting home his 15th goal of the season to tie the score at 2-2 then setting up Victor Olofsson at the end of the period to give Buffalo a two-goal cushion, before finishing things off with an empty-netter for goal No. 16 on the year. Eichel has found the scoresheet in eight straight games, racking up eight goals and 15 points during his hot streak.
