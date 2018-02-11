Sabres' Jack Eichel: Leaves game Saturday
Eichel appeared to injure his ankle and will not return to Saturday's game in Boston, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Eichel took an awkward and crooked fall in to the boards in the first period and limped straight to the locker room. Obviously, the extent of the injury is still unknown, but it certainly didn't look good. More updates should be available after the game.
