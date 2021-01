Eichel went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the third period of Saturday's game against the Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Eichel skated off the ice and went directly to the locker room. There's no indication of what caused him to leave the ice, but there should be some update following the game. The 24-year-old logged two shots on net over 15:55 of ice time before his departure.