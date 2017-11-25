Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp Friday
Eichel found the back of the net during Friday's 3-1 win over Edmonton.
The 21-year-old center now has a goal in two straight games, giving him 7 on the season, along with 19 points. He may not be lighting up scoresheets every night like so other young phenoms, but Eichel continues to be a solid and consistent contributor.
