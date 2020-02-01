Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp in OT
Eichel scored his 31st goal of the season in overtime Saturday to give the Sabres a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 23-year-old superstar found the back of the net for the third straight game. Eichel has now piled up seven goals and 14 points over the last 13 games, and he remains on pace for the first 100-point campaign in his career.
