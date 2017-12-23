Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp twice in impressive win
Eichel registered a pair of empty-net goals on five shots Friday, helping the Sabres to a 4-2 home win over the Flyers.
A gifted playmaker, Eichel recorded his first career hat trick against the Hurricanes last Friday, only to go scoreless with a minus-3 rating in the subsequent contest facing the Bruins. Fortunately, it didn't take him long to get right back on track. Eichel has amassed a whopping 117 shots through 35 games this season, and he's once again converting on more than 10 percent of his attempts. He's been through growing pains with a struggling Buffalo franchise, but as the second overall pick in the 2015 draft, the best is yet to come.
