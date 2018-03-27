Eichel scored two goals on four shots while adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

After managing only one point (an assist) in five games since returning from an ankle injury, Eichel appeared back in top form again Monday. He's been firing plenty of rubber at opposition goalies, taking at least four shots in five of those last six games, so don't be surprised if he finds at least one more tally before the season ends -- setting a new career high in the process.