Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp twice Monday
Eichel scored two goals on four shots while adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
After managing only one point (an assist) in five games since returning from an ankle injury, Eichel appeared back in top form again Monday. He's been firing plenty of rubber at opposition goalies, taking at least four shots in five of those last six games, so don't be surprised if he finds at least one more tally before the season ends -- setting a new career high in the process.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...