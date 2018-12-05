Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp twice
Eichel scored two goals and fired eight shots on net in Tuesday's game loss to the Maple Leafs.
Eichel was buzzing all game. The Sabres entered the third period with a one-goal deficit, but Eichel tickled twine off a one-timer just 2:39 into the frame to tie it up. Later in the period, he pounced on a loose puck, skated into the slot and fired a deceptive wrister past Frederick Andersen to take the lead. Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs tied it up and won in overtime, but Eichel broke his goal drought and now has seven goals and 34 points in 29 games.
