Eichel will be playing with Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville on a newly-formed line Monday against Columbus, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Eichel was most recently playing with Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart, but both have moved up to the top line with Ryan O'Reilly. There's some debate about whether Eichel's line is the second or the third, but the bottom line is that head coach Phil Housley is trying to send a message. Eichel hasn't produced like the elite goal scorer he should be, and the Sabres offense is among the league's worst. It's hard to see Johan Larsson's line with Kyle Okposo and Benoit Pouliot get more ice time than Eichel's line, but the Sabres are experimenting with all sorts of different looks to see what works. Girgensons may be able to open up the ice with his size and strength, and Pominville may force opposing defenses to pay attention to him, which could open up some ice for Eichel. He remains a valuable commodity across all fantasy leagues, but may not be worth starting until he and the Sabres figure out how to score more goals.