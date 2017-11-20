Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lines up with new wingers
Eichel will be playing with Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville on a newly-formed line Monday against Columbus, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Eichel was most recently playing with Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart, but both have moved up to the top line with Ryan O'Reilly. There's some debate about whether Eichel's line is the second or the third, but the bottom line is that head coach Phil Housley is trying to send a message. Eichel hasn't produced like the elite goal scorer he should be, and the Sabres offense is among the league's worst. It's hard to see Johan Larsson's line with Kyle Okposo and Benoit Pouliot get more ice time than Eichel's line, but the Sabres are experimenting with all sorts of different looks to see what works. Girgensons may be able to open up the ice with his size and strength, and Pominville may force opposing defenses to pay attention to him, which could open up some ice for Eichel. He remains a valuable commodity across all fantasy leagues, but may not be worth starting until he and the Sabres figure out how to score more goals.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Ends eight-game goal drought•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Posts minus-3 rating in loss•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores goal in second consecutive night•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Snags third goal in defeat•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Nets two apples Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Nets two points in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...