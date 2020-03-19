Sabres' Jack Eichel: Logging best season yet
Eichel has racked up 36 goals and 78 points in 68 games this campaign.
Eichel has already set a new career high in goals, game-winning goals (9) and power-play points (27) this year, and if the NHL ultimately resumes regular-season play, he won't have any trouble eclipsing the personal best in points (82) he set in 2018-19, too. At just 23 years old, Eichel's best years are still ahead of him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.