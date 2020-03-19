Eichel has racked up 36 goals and 78 points in 68 games this campaign.

Eichel has already set a new career high in goals, game-winning goals (9) and power-play points (27) this year, and if the NHL ultimately resumes regular-season play, he won't have any trouble eclipsing the personal best in points (82) he set in 2018-19, too. At just 23 years old, Eichel's best years are still ahead of him.