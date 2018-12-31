Eichel (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups preparing for Monday's game against the Islanders, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

All signs point to Eichel, who curiously missed practice Sunday, suiting up for this intraconference matchup. Buffalo has lost two straight games, so a lot of pressure will be on the 2015 second overall pick to help the team reverse course.

