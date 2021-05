Eichel (neck) and the Sabres have differing opinions about the next steps in his recovery with the center favoring surgery, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Eichel missed the final 33 games of the season due to his neck problem and it seems is no closer to a solution. Once cleared to play, the 23-year-old Massachusetts native should get back to being a 20-30 goal scorer and serving as the focal point of the Buffalo offense.