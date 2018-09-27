Sabres' Jack Eichel: Misses practice Thursday
Eichel -- who didn't join the team for Thursday's practice session -- is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Coach Phil Housley described the injury as a minor ailment, so it seems unlikely Eichel will miss Opening Night against the Bruins on Oct. 4 -- even if he is held out of the preseason finale versus the Islanders on Friday. The center will get a boost on his wing in the form of Jeff Skinner, which could set him up for another 60-plus point campaign.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Sets up two in loss•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Tallies short-handed goal versus Penguins•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Goes off for five helpers•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp twice Monday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Gets assist in return from injury•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Will return Saturday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...