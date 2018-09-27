Eichel -- who didn't join the team for Thursday's practice session -- is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Coach Phil Housley described the injury as a minor ailment, so it seems unlikely Eichel will miss Opening Night against the Bruins on Oct. 4 -- even if he is held out of the preseason finale versus the Islanders on Friday. The center will get a boost on his wing in the form of Jeff Skinner, which could set him up for another 60-plus point campaign.