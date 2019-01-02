Sabres' Jack Eichel: Misses practice Wednesday
Eichel (upper body) was not in attendance for Wednesday's practice session, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Eichel -- who was injured in Monday's matchup with the Islanders -- isn't expected to be sidelined long term, but that fact that he missed practice raises doubts about his availability against the Panthers on Thursday. Evan Rodrigues slotted into Eichel's spot on the top line, as well as the No.1 power-play unit.
