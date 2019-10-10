Sabres' Jack Eichel: Monster game in OT win
Eichel scored two goals on a game-high eight shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over Montreal.
Both of Eichel's goals, one of which was a power-play tally, came in the second period. He also assisted on Victor Olofsson's power-play goal in the first period and Marcus Johansson's OT winner. It was a monster performance for Eichel, who also went 12-for-21 (57.1 percent) in the faceoff circle and led Buffalo forwards with 21:19 of ice time. He has seven points in his last three games after being held off the scoresheet in the season opener.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.