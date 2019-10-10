Eichel scored two goals on a game-high eight shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over Montreal.

Both of Eichel's goals, one of which was a power-play tally, came in the second period. He also assisted on Victor Olofsson's power-play goal in the first period and Marcus Johansson's OT winner. It was a monster performance for Eichel, who also went 12-for-21 (57.1 percent) in the faceoff circle and led Buffalo forwards with 21:19 of ice time. He has seven points in his last three games after being held off the scoresheet in the season opener.